A man has been arrested after a gun was found hidden on the street outside Newshub’s Auckland offices.

The media company has stepped up its security as a result.

A police spokeswoman said officers found “a firearm . . . concealed near the roadside” on Flower St, Eden Terrace, about 3.10am on Monday.

Officers then found a vehicle of interest “a short time later” on Carlton Gore Rd.

Police arrested a 41-year-old man and charged him with firearms-related offences. He will appear in the Auckland District Court “in due course”, the spokeswoman said.

Police recovered the firearm and said no injuries were reported.

A spokeswoman for Warner Brothers Discovery Australia New Zealand, Newshub’s owner, said the company was aware of the incident.

There was no indication the presence of the firearm “was directed at Warner Brothers Discovery or any of our staff,” she said.

“In any case, we’re focused on the safety of our people and have increased our security as a result”.