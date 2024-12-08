Fire crews battle to contain a large fire in Canterbury's West Melton overnight and Syria celebrates the end of the Assad family's 50-year regime. Video / NZ Herald

Three police officers suffered injuries after being assaulted by two men at a Dunedin checkpoint.

At 4.15pm on Sunday, police were carrying out breath screening tests on Brighton Road, Green Island, when a vehicle evaded the checkpoint and the driver refused a roadside test.

A police spokesperson said the driver also allegedly refused to accompany the police officer for an evidential test.

As he began arguing with the officer, the second occupant in the vehicle got out and joined in.

“A subsequent altercation resulted in one officer suffering an injured shoulder, and two others receiving moderate head injuries. Three officers came to assist, and Tasers were deployed on both men, who were subsequently arrested at the scene," said the spokesperson.