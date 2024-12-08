Advertisement
Two arrested following assault on three police officers at Dunedin checkpoint

NZ Herald
Three police officers suffered injuries after being assaulted by two men at a Dunedin checkpoint.

At 4.15pm on Sunday, police were carrying out breath screening tests on Brighton Road, Green Island, when a vehicle evaded the checkpoint and the driver refused a roadside test.

A police spokesperson said the driver also allegedly refused to accompany the police officer for an evidential test.

As he began arguing with the officer, the second occupant in the vehicle got out and joined in.

“A subsequent altercation resulted in one officer suffering an injured shoulder, and two others receiving moderate head injuries. Three officers came to assist, and Tasers were deployed on both men, who were subsequently arrested at the scene," said the spokesperson.

All three officers have been assessed by medical staff and will be off work for a while.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault, while a 33-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault, failing to accompany an officer, and refusing an officer’s request to give blood.

”This was a violent assault on three officers who were doing their job by making sure drivers were in a safe state to be behind the wheel,” said Senior Sergeant Karl Hemmingsen.

”Attacking anyone, let alone a police officer doing their job, is appalling. This was a volatile and violent situation and I’m so proud of the actions [of] the officers and incredibly grateful that their injuries weren’t worse.

“At the heart of this is a driver not wanting to deal with the consequences of his actions. If you make the choice to drink before you drive, that’s on you – don’t be surprised when we apprehend you and enforce the law.”

Both men are scheduled to appear in the Dunedin District Court today.

