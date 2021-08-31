Two arrested at anti-lockdown protest in Whanganui

Two people were arrested at an anti-lockdown protest in Whanganui on Tuesday. Photo / NZME

Two people have been arrested after an anti-lockdown protest in Whanganui on Tuesday morning.

The protest - one of a number of small protests that happened nationwide - occurred outside the Whanganui District Council building in Guyton Street.

The pair were arrested for failing to comply with alert level 4 restrictions.

Across the country, 19 people were arrested at various events, including six people in Tauranga and one in Taupō.

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall said the protest was irresponsible in the midst of a pandemic.

"The fact that there were two of them - I mean that's 0.005 per cent of the Whanganui population," McDouall said.

"I'll also note - it's somewhat misdirected. The Whanganui District Council didn't impose a national lockdown."

"There are people who disagree with this, I've heard the word 'plandemic' over the last 18 months. Some people don't believe in science - the world is made up of a multitude of different people."

Police Commisioner Andrew Coster said police were focused on ensuring the public followed alert level 4 restrictions.

"While protest is a normal feature of a well-functioning democracy, Police have a low tolerance for anyone who deliberately ignores the restrictions in the current situation. Today's arrests reflect that."

"The alert level is in place to protect us all and we need everyone to do their part."