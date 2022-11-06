TVNZ's Breakfast has been unable to get to air on Monday November 7. Photo / TVNZ

TVNZ appears to be off to a slow Monday morning with technical issues meaning its Breakfast show has not gone to air yet today.

In a notice on its livestream, TVNZ said due to unforeseen circumstances it was unable to provide the advertised programme.

In a post on its Facebook page, it said it hoped to get on air soon.

“We have a few technical issues we are working on this morning and we endeavour to get back on air shortly!”

In the absence of the Breakfast show, Dog Squad Puppy School is filling in.

Breakfast usually airs 6am to 9am each weekday.

Kia ora - We're having technical issues this morning, we're working on them and will be with you shortly! — TVNZ Breakfast (@Breakfaston1) November 6, 2022







