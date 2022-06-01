Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Broadcasting Minsiter Kris Faafoi says he thinks TVNZ's review of recruitment processes is "appropriate" in light of emerging allegations of harassment against former breakfast host Kamahl Santamaria.

Faafoi sought answers from the state-owned broadcaster about its recruitment processes after the allegations about Santamaria, who had worked at Al Jazeera for a decade but lasted as a host on Breakfast for just 31 days.

TVNZ's handling of the situation has also faced criticism, with the company initially saying Santamaria's absence from TV screens was due to a "family emergency".

The Herald has previously reported Santamaria's recruitment raised eyebrows with some at TVNZ.

Faafoi said he received a response from TVNZ yesterday afternoon.

"We obviously asked for the reassurance from the board that the kind of recruitment processes that the Government and the public would expect were being adhered to.

"And we obviously got a response from TVNZ that said that was not necessarily the case.

"What we wanted was confidence that the processes were in place and were being followed.

"We asked that question to the board, they came back pretty quickly to say that in this instance it's not, and are taking what we think is appropriate action."

Faafoi said he had last spoken in person to chief executive Simon Power on Saturday.

Faafoi previously said he'd been made aware of the situation via a "no surprises approach" from TVNZ.

TVNZ said Santamaria resigned on Saturday because of a "family emergency" but the following day Stuff revealed at least one woman in their newsroom had complained about inappropriate behaviour.

In the following days the Herald has also reported further allegations from former colleagues.

An email leaked yesterday to the Herald had outlined plans for a review of the state broadcaster's recruitment processes after the abrupt resignation of Santamaria.

Shortly after the leak, the company released a statement regarding the situation.

Power, in the email to staff obtained by the Herald, said a senior lawyer has been asked to review recruitment policies, processes and practices to ensure they were fit for purpose and appropriately robust.

Senior employment lawyer Margaret Robins will do the review.

Power said it was his view that their recruitment policy had not been followed consistently and needed to be reviewed. Power said he shared this view with Broadcasting and Media Minister Kris Faafoi yesterday.

He said once the review was complete he would share any recommendations with TVNZ staff.

While Power said he was unable to comment on specific employment matters, he wrote that he wanted to share his thoughts on a "general level".

"If a team member raises an issue concerning the behaviour of another team member it's taken extremely seriously, treated confidentially, and investigated swiftly. Our number one priority, regardless of other matters, is to support and care for any individual who raises an issue."

Meanwhile, international broadcaster Al Jazeera has called a meeting for staff in the wake of accusations about Santamaria.

In an email to staff at the Doha-based broadcaster, its managing director Giles Trendle has called a meeting for staff to talk about working in a safe environment.

He said there would be suggestions for any employees who may be feeling alone or unsure of where to turn.