Hawke’s Bay Expressway blocked, one critical and three seriously injured after crash

One person was critically injured and three were seriously injured after a crash which blocked Hawke’s Bay Expressway south of Hastings.

The Hawke’s Bay Expressway south of Hastings has been closed and four people are injured after a serious crash.

Emergency services, including the Serious Crash Unit, responded to the two-vehicle crash near the roundabout intersection of State Highway 2, Maraekakaho Rd and Longlands Rd about 8.50am on Monday morning.

A police statement said the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

“The road is blocked and motorists are advised to take an alternate route,” the police statement said.

A St John spokesman said they responded with four ambulances, one manager and one rapid response vehicle.

Four people were taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital, one in a critical condition and three in a serious condition

The expressway is reportedly blocked from York Rd.

MORE TO COME

