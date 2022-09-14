A complaint to the Human Rights Review Tribunal claims access to the news in sign language is a human right. Photo / NZME

A complaint to the Human Rights Review Tribunal claims access to the news in sign language is a human right. Photo / NZME

A complaint about TVNZ's failure to provide sign language interpreters on live broadcasts is being heard at the Human Rights Review Tribunal.



The complaint laid by Deaf Action covers the lack of New Zealand Sign Language [NZSL] access on 1News's items of national interest and claims that access to the news in sign language is a human right.



Deaf Action chairman Kim Robinson told the tribunal in the Auckland District Court today of the difficulties that members of the deaf community have when receiving important information on television.

"TVNZ news provides access to national and international current affairs, including alerts and announcements. Deaf people need to be aware of this information too."

Robinson, who was joined by a sign language interpreter, said that although TVNZ provides captioning, it was not good enough.

"Captioning is two-dimensional, we cannot pick up on the tone or emphasis of the message and we need to know this to understand what is being said.

"For people who can hear, captioning is like listening to someone in monotone."

Robinson compared the news to the past Covid-19 announcements that had an NZSL interpreter.

"Deaf people were able to see the importance on the Prime Minister's face and link that with what is being signed, rather than just reading the information later with no idea of the urgency."

The complaint laid by Deaf Action covers the lack of sign language interpreters on TVNZ's live broadcasts. Photo / 123RF

Robinson, who has been advocating for interpreters to be present on broadcasts since 2002, told the panel how prior to 2017's political debate he had contacted TVNZ requesting NZSL to be included.

"The general manager replied stating that NZSL wouldn't be incorporated into the debates because they didn't have the set-up to accommodate interpreters on live news."



Robinson then started a petition for sign language to be included.

He received more than 1000 signatures and sent it back to TVNZ but was told again that it could not accommodate NZSL.

"He said interpreters couldn't be provided due to logistical reasons," Robinson said.

These included that live TV debates were highly dynamic and fast, with cameras shifting angles and people talking quickly with each other.

TVNZ told Robinson it could not introduce NZSL interpreters into an already complicated situation, he told the panel.

Robinson said TVNZ broadcast 19 of the top 20 most watched shows in the country, with 1News being the most watched in the country.

"I feel TVNZ has a responsibility to have this information accessible. We want NZSL access to nationally important stories," Robinson said.

"Sign language isn't a language you can tuck away. It is a language that deaf people access to participate with others.

"Our view is that the debate should have been interpreted by TVNZ from the start."

Lawyer Michael Timmins represented Deaf Action on the first day of the Human Rights Review Tribunal hearing. Photo / NZME

Deaf Actions lawyer Michael Timmins opened the first day of the hearing by stating how every person in Aotearoa should have access to full inclusion and equality.

"This case is about the inherent dignity of the deaf community to be able to fully participate in the cultural political and social aspects of Aotearoa," he said.



"It is a reflection of the reality of centuries and hundreds of years of alienation of people with disabilities."

Timmins also discussed the use of captioning on TVNZ broadcasts.

"Some members of the deaf community don't have the literacy skills to follow the captioning.

"It is important to understand that yes captioning over the last two decades has significantly developed but it doesn't go the whole way.

"Unfortunately for some members of the community, captioning actually leads to more exclusion.

"This case is about being able to access full inclusion and equality," Timmins said.

"A traditionally marginalised group have come forward to challenge the system to progress and advance our society."

The hearing is set to run through to October with seven witnesses giving evidence.