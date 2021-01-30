Tukituki MP Anna Lorck's goals for her first term

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck outside the building where her new electorate office will be. Photo / Paul Taylor

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck's got a fair few goals for her first parliamentary term, but first on the list is being accessible to the people that elected her in 2020.

Lorck has a busy year ahead on two select committees – the Finance and Expenditure Committee and the Primary Production Committee.

But as the Tukituki MP, she said she also has an overarching goal of being more accessible to her constituents.

She has hired a team and secured a Hastings CBD office, in the old Hastings Health Centre building, which she hopes will be opening by the end of February.

She admits she doesn't intend on spending a lot of time there but will be out in the community when she's not in Parliament.

The people of Tukituki can expect a quarterly timetable that will allow people in various parts of the electorate, including rural areas, to schedule appointments with her.

Following her election, she told Hawke's Bay Today she wanted to also have some sort of presence in Flaxmere and now says she will be looking to find a space to have regular sessions similar to the catch-ups.

She also plans on continuing her street corner caravan meetings in Hastings' suburbs.

Encouraging the community and educating on how parliamentary petitions and submissions can be made is a goal of hers, and something she hopes to touch on in the catch-ups.

"One of my goals is really to help be the conduit so that our people living here are able to engage and be part of the process of government where we listen to people's voices and change laws.

"There are certainly going to be areas of real interest for Hawke's Bay and [I] want to support the public to be able to make submissions and be part of what is happening in Parliament.

The main areas of interest for Hawke's Bay she thinks are Three Waters Reform, water security, health reforms and housing.

Within these areas she also has goals to be involved and see change.

The potential for the Government to help create a new model for the running of stormwater, wastewater and drinking water is an area which will require feedback from the public.

She said she would be making sure she did everything she could to ensure information about the reform is reaching constituents.

With water security she said she wants to see a viable plan for water security coming through the regional council and will "actively participate in this area".

Lorck said Hastings had been leading the way in dealing with housing woes, and another goal is continuing the progress on this "as we deal with the housing crisis".

As for health, after an "invaluable" year on the Hawke's Bay DHB, the ongoing refurbishment of Hawke's Bay Hospital and an integrated cancer centre "has to be a priority".

Getting the integrated cancer centre under way this term is a goal of hers, and something she "would be particularly proud of".

She'd also like the public to be more aware of the work going on hospital refurbishment.

"I think the public need to see the plans for that - we've seen the greatest level of capital investment into our hospital in over a decade."

Seeing through a review of NZ driver's licensing system is also a goal and something she is "really" looking forward to as it is something she advocated for with Greg Murphy.

She has also had "a few ideas on a private member's bill", which will be something to work through in coming months.