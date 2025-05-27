Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

TSB Bank accused of using $1m scam victim’s financial hardship to avoid potential liability

By
Reporter & Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Recorded phone calls capture the moment TSB staff help customer Steven Fan send $1m to scammers.
  • TSB bank is accused of using a scam victim’s financial hardship to avoid liability for his $1 million loss.
  • The bank blocked a Banking Ombudsman investigation by declining to waive the $500,000 threshold.
  • Critics argue TSB should allow an independent probe, rather than leaving the victim with the only option of costly court action.

TSB bank is accused of using a scam victim’s financial hardship to avoid potential liability for his life-changing $1 million loss.

The bank has blocked an independent investigation by the Banking Ombudsman into its handling of the case by declining to waive the dispute resolution scheme’s $500,000 threshold.

