The threat of rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of the 2000 kids who cycled, swam, and ran at the Weet-Bix TRYathlon in South Auckland.
Mountfort Park in Manurewa was the setting for the first of 11 events being held around the country this summer from Mount Maunganui to Dunedin, wrapping up at Point England Reserve in East Auckland at the end of March.
The TRYathlon series has been a favourite with kids since the first event more than 30 years ago when just 500 took part.
Today the TRYathlon has evolved into a summer tradition and grown to be one of the world’s largest triathlon events for children aged under-16.