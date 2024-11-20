Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

TRYathlon mark set to pass 500,000 participants

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Kids love TRYathlon, says teacher Kiel Warren. Photo / Michael Craig

Kids love TRYathlon, says teacher Kiel Warren. Photo / Michael Craig

The threat of rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of the 2000 kids who cycled, swam, and ran at the Weet-Bix TRYathlon in South Auckland.

Mountfort Park in Manurewa was the setting for the first of 11 events being held around the country this summer from Mount Maunganui to Dunedin, wrapping up at Point England Reserve in East Auckland at the end of March.

Kids at the start of the swim leg. Photo / Michael Craig

Image 1 of 10: Kids at the start of the swim leg. Photo / Michael Craig

The TRYathlon series has been a favourite with kids since the first event more than 30 years ago when just 500 took part.

Today the TRYathlon has evolved into a summer tradition and grown to be one of the world’s largest triathlon events for children aged under-16.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Black Ferns stars and sisters Chelsea and Alana Bremner return as ambassadors – the former TRYathlon competitors are inspiring the next generation of young athletes.

“We loved taking part in the TRYathlon as kids - it was so much fun,” Alana Bremner said.

“I still remember the thrill of crossing the finish line, exhausted but so proud. My sister and I completed five TRYathlons growing up, and now we get to help kids experience that same joy.”

The sisters are passionate about making sure every child feels confident and supported, regardless of ability.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It’s all about giving it a go and feeling like a winner, no matter what,” Bremner said.

About 495,000 kids have taken part over the years and, with 2000 from the Manurewa event and 7500 signed up already for Christchurch and Wellington, the significant half-a-million mark will cross the finishing line this summer.

Among the kids at Manurewa were students from Kelvin Road school, many of whom had taken part in previous years.

“The kids love the TRYathlon,” said Kelvin Road teacher and team leader Kiel Warren. “It’s amazing to watch them give their all.”



Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand