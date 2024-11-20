Black Ferns stars and sisters Chelsea and Alana Bremner return as ambassadors – the former TRYathlon competitors are inspiring the next generation of young athletes.

“We loved taking part in the TRYathlon as kids - it was so much fun,” Alana Bremner said.

“I still remember the thrill of crossing the finish line, exhausted but so proud. My sister and I completed five TRYathlons growing up, and now we get to help kids experience that same joy.”

The sisters are passionate about making sure every child feels confident and supported, regardless of ability.

“It’s all about giving it a go and feeling like a winner, no matter what,” Bremner said.

About 495,000 kids have taken part over the years and, with 2000 from the Manurewa event and 7500 signed up already for Christchurch and Wellington, the significant half-a-million mark will cross the finishing line this summer.

Among the kids at Manurewa were students from Kelvin Road school, many of whom had taken part in previous years.

“The kids love the TRYathlon,” said Kelvin Road teacher and team leader Kiel Warren. “It’s amazing to watch them give their all.”









Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.