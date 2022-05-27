Voyager 2021 media awards
Trust busting: Inheritance and divorce law changes mean assets will no longer be safe

12 minutes to read
Jane Phare
By
Jane Phare

Senior reporter

The days of hiding assets in trusts to stop children inheriting or ex-spouses from claiming relationship property are numbered as a result of changes proposed by the Law Commission. Jane Phare reports on what's in

