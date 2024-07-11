The First Light Marathon received a grant in the latest Trust Tairāwhiti funding round to go towards promoting and running the annual event. Photo / Cory Scott

Nearly $182,000 in community grants were approved in the last Trust Tairāwhiti funding round.

These grants will support recovery initiatives, preserve cultural heritage and advance regional sports, entertainment, health and educational programmes.

Federated Farmers Gisborne/Wairoa (FFGW) was granted $37,500 to aid its cyclone recovery fund.

The money will be used to source fencing equipment to be distributed as support packages to help farmers rebuild from cyclone damage.

For every $2000 to $3000 raised by the group, another farming family will receive vital assistance.