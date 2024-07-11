Advertisement
Trust Tairāwhiti grant for Gisborne and East Coast farmers’ cyclone recovery fund

Gisborne Herald
By Kim Parkinson
3 mins to read
The First Light Marathon received a grant in the latest Trust Tairāwhiti funding round to go towards promoting and running the annual event. Photo / Cory Scott

Nearly $182,000 in community grants were approved in the last Trust Tairāwhiti funding round.

These grants will support recovery initiatives, preserve cultural heritage and advance regional sports, entertainment, health and educational programmes.

Federated Farmers Gisborne/Wairoa (FFGW) was granted $37,500 to aid its cyclone recovery fund.

The money will be used to source fencing equipment to be distributed as support packages to help farmers rebuild from cyclone damage.

For every $2000 to $3000 raised by the group, another farming family will receive vital assistance.

FFGW’s goal is to support 50 to 100 farming properties with a tailored package of fencing supplies based on property size and extent of damage. This support will enable farmers to fence about 500m-1000m to protect their livestock.

Sir Selwyn Parata and Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro at his investiture at Uepohatu Marae in Ruatōrea last month. The collaboration between two iwi radio stations to cover the ceremony received funding from Trust Tairāwhiti in its latest funding round.
Te Reo Irirangi o Tūranganui a Kiwa received $35,000 to support Radio Ngāti Porou (RNP) and Tūranga FM in broadcasting live coverage of the knighthood ceremony of Sir Selwyn Parata in late June.

This collaboration between the stations ensured the broadcast was accessible to all Māori media, iwi radio stations and mainstream media outlets, with the goal of reaching national and international audiences.

Albatross Adventure Marathons received $15,000 for the annual First Light Marathon.

Athletes from New Zealand and abroad will come together in Tairāwhiti to take part in the full 42.2km marathon, half-marathon, or 6km fun run, enjoying the region’s breathtaking coastal scenery along the way.

Other grant recipients -

  • Gisborne Centre Stage (GCS) – $14,340 towards production costs for the We Will Rock You stage show. This distribution will support GCS with the cost of a large digital screen.
  • Tongan Methodist Church $10,000 to support the three programmes in their annual event calendar. These programmes include the Tongan Youth Camp, Tongan Language Week and Children’s Celebration event.
  • Poverty Bay Agricultural and Pastoral Association $10,000 towards delivering the 2024 Gisborne A&P Show.
  • Auckland District Kidney Society Incorporated $10,000 to support delivering their wellness programme to Tairāwhiti residents. The programme is a free home-based service for people with kidney disease to help maintain wellness through physical activities that fit individuals’ needs.
  • Citizens Advice Bureau – $10,000 towards the lease costs of their building. This will ensure that they can continue to provide support to the Tairāwhiti community, helping locals navigate their rights and responsibilities and achieve positive social outcomes.
  • Gisborne U3A Incorporated $1650 to support the implementation of cyber security workshops for retired citizens.

Feasibility fund recipient:

  • Tolaga Bay Inn Charitable Trust $16,000 towards a feasibility study to understand the opportunity to buy, restore, and indigenise the Tolaga Bay Inn, preserving its historical and cultural significance while keeping it locally and Māori-owned. The inn operates as a community hub and is focused on supporting economic development on the East Coast.

The Feasibility Fund aims to support comprehensive analysis and research to assess the viability and potential success of projects focused on benefitting our communities and economy.

All projects and initiatives were assessed against the trust’s wellbeing framework, He Rangitapu He Tohu Ora, to ensure they will lead to meaningful outcomes for Tairāwhiti.

A new funding round has opened.

