'Trucky McTruckface' christened as one of Lower Hutt's seven new recycling trucks

Seven new electric recycling trucks will hit Lower Hutt streets in July, and each will have a unique name. Photo / Hutt City Council

Bruce Springclean, Trash Gordon and Trucky McTruckface are among the trashiest names chosen by Lower Hutt to name their new recycling trucks.

Hutt City Council's new recycling service, including seven new electric recycling trucks, is due to roll out in July.

To promote recycling in the community, Hutt City Council asked the public to submit names for each of the trucks, then put it to a final vote via Facebook.

The winning names were Bin Diesel, Truck Norris, Recyclosaurus Rex, Bruce Springclean, Trash Gordon, Chitty Chitty Bin Bin, and Trucky McTruckface.

Out of all the submissions, Trucky McTruckface received the most nominations.

Hutt City Council chief executive Jo Miller said although her favourite was Bruce Springclean, she sneakily loved Trucky McTruckface too.

"The people have chosen," she said

Miller hoped naming the trucks would bring the community together, and get people talking about recycling.

"This is our city, and reducing carbon emissions comes down to our individual actions."

The names will be printed on the sides of the trucks, officially christening each one with personal flair.

Those that didn't make the cut included Lord of the Bins, Dustbin Bieber, Lightning McClean, Chris Binshop and Binny Andersen.

The new electric trucks would reduce annual carbon emissions equal to about 473 less cars on the road.

Miller said alongside a new rate-funded wheelie bin service, the trucks were the biggest improvement to recycling the council had made in 17 years.

An event where the trucks are unveiled and the submitters of the winning names can have their photos taken next to them will be announced in the following weeks.

A similar situation occurred in Britain in 2016, when the government asked the internet to name a $394 million polar research vessel.

The top choice was of course Boaty McBoatface.