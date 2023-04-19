Truck rolls into Hutt River with driver still inside

The truck went off the road into the Hutt River. Photo / Supplied

The truck went off the road into the Hutt River. Photo / Supplied

A truck has come off the road and landed in the Hutt River while the driver was still inside.

The driver of the truck has climbed out of the vehicle, and is sitting atop the cab, still in the water. It appears he is uninjured, but the spokesperson said emergency services have not been able to reach him, or remove the truck from the river.

A police spokesperson told the Herald the crash was reported around 10.30am off River Rd in Heretaunga.

State Highway 2 will be closed to southbound traffic to allow for vehicle recovery and although the northbound lanes will be unaffected, police are asking motorists to avoid the area as delays are likely.



