Truck hits rail bridge near Marton; State Highway 1 blocked

Police were notified at about 6:20am that a truck had hit the Marton rail over-bridge. Photo / file

Emergency services are responding to a crash on State Highway 1 near Marton.

Police were notified at 6.20am that a truck had hit the Marton rail over-bridge, at the intersection with Calico Line, and jack-knifed.

The sole occupant of the truck suffered minor injuries.

State Highway 1 is blocked and diversions are in place around Wings Line and Calico Line.

Waka Kotahi are advising motorists to expect delays and use alternative routes.

UPDATE 7:50AM

SH1 Marton is now CLOSED south of Calico Line, due to a truck crash. Please avoid the area and follow directions by emergency services on-site for an alternate route. ^AP https://t.co/13RyXidt2x pic.twitter.com/dEx0P4HVBD — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) July 19, 2021

A police spokesperson said they remain at the scene of the crash.