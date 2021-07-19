Voyager 2021 media awards
Truck hits rail bridge near Marton; State Highway 1 blocked

Police were notified at about 6:20am that a truck had hit the Marton rail over-bridge. Photo / file

NZ Herald

Emergency services are responding to a crash on State Highway 1 near Marton.

Police were notified at 6.20am that a truck had hit the Marton rail over-bridge, at the intersection with Calico Line, and jack-knifed.

The sole occupant of the truck suffered minor injuries.

State Highway 1 is blocked and diversions are in place around Wings Line and Calico Line.

Waka Kotahi are advising motorists to expect delays and use alternative routes.

A police spokesperson said they remain at the scene of the crash.