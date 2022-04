Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said Anzac Drive (SH74) between Travis and New Brighton Rds is closed both ways. Photo / Supplied

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said Anzac Drive (SH74) between Travis and New Brighton Rds is closed both ways. Photo / Supplied

A truck has caught fire partially closing a main road in Christchurch.

Fire crews were called to Anzac Drive after a logging truck caught fire at 9.40am - smoke could be seen billowing from the vehicle.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said Anzac Drive (SH74) was initially closed between Travis and New Brighton Rds.

It has since reopened one way to northbound traffic but remains closed southbound between Travis and New Brighton Rds.

The fire has been put out.