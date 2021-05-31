Truck driver dead after tree falls on vehicle in Canterbury

A truck driver has died following a crash in Canterbury's Greta Valley today.
A police spokesperson said indications were that a tree had fallen on the truck as it was travelling on Greta Rd.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time.
Another car in the area at the time was forced onto the side of the road but was not directly involved, the spokesperson said.
The road is closed and there are no diversions available while police examine the crash site and the scene is cleared.
Police have asked motorists to avoid the area.