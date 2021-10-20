Truck down bank after crash in Havelock, Marlborough

A truck has gone down a bank after a crash in Havelock, Marlborough this morning.
Emergency services were called to the incident on Queen Charlotte Drive at 10.45am.
A police spokesperson said a truck had gone down a bank and the rescue helicopter was en-route.
"The serious crash unit will be examining the scene."
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said three appliances are at the scene. They are assisting St John and police.
A St John spokesperson said they sent one ambulance to the scene. They directed all enquiries to police.