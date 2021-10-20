Truck down bank after crash in Havelock, Marborough

A truck has gone down a bank after a crash in Marlborough's Havelock this morning. Photo / NZH

A truck has gone down a bank after a crash in Marlborough's Havelock this morning. Photo / NZH

A truck has gone down a bank after a crash in Havelock, Marlborough this morning.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Queen Charlotte Drive at 10.45am.

A police spokesperson said a truck had gone down a bank and the rescue helicopter was en-route.

"The serious crash unit will be examining the scene."

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said three appliances are at the scene. They are assisting St John and police.