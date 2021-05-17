Truck crashes into railway crossing barrier arm in Rolleston

The truck crashed into the railway crossing barrier arm in Rolleston, Canterbury. Photo / Supplied

A truck has crashed into a barrier arm at a railway crossing in Canterbury.

The incident happened at the intersection of Hoskyns Rd and State Highway 1 in Rolleston.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the scene.

"It was reported that a truck had hit barrier arm, causing it to fall on tracks."

The spokesperson said train control at KiwiRail has been notified and it appears the barrier has been removed.

KiwiRail has been approached for comment.