A truck has crashed into a house in Nelson. Photo / NZME

A truck has crashed into a house in Nelson.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to the incident on Citrus Lane at 9am.

He said no one was trapped in the truck and a fire crew from the Stoke station is waiting on the power authority to arrive.

A police spokesperson said there are no reports of injuries.

The road is not blocked.