The truck rolled on the highway running past the Sylvia Park Shopping Mall. Photo / Darren Masters

Emergency teams have cleared a truck from a busy Auckland highway after it rolled earlier, causing heavy traffic jams.

Fire, ambulance and police all earlier rushed to the scene on the Mount Wellington Highway this morning after the truck overturned in an eastbound lane, police said.

Heavy traffic banked up as the truck blocked the lane, police said.

Emergency teams are working to clear the crash. Photo / Darren Masters

Police asked motorists at the time to delay travel or avoid the area if possible.

However, police said Mount Wellington Highway had now been cleared and traffic was back flowing.

"Motorists are thanked for their patience while emeregncy services attended the scene," police said.