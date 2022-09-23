Traffic chaos: 'Major' delays on Auckland's Southern Motorway

Putin to mobilise reservists, mood of the boardroom, NZ 5.8 earthquake, a new mega state broadcaster and the tourism sector's slow recovery. Video / NZ Herald

Motorists have been warned of "major delays" on Auckland's Southern Motorway after a crash involving two trucks.

As people start to head away from the CBD at the end of their working week, and ahead of the long weekend, police and NZTA have issued warnings about gridlock that will only get worse as a busy few hours of traffic awaits.

The crash happened near the Massey Road off-ramp.

The incident was reported to Police around 1.45pm and involves two trucks in the southbound lanes.

UPDATE 2:20PM

The right lane will remain BLOCKED for some time this afternoon to allow for a complex vehicle recovery. Expect up to 15-minute delays in both directions on #SH20. Consider delaying your journey or using an alternative route. ^LB https://t.co/HlA6M0ArsK — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 23, 2022

There are no reports of injuries.

But police said "motorists are advised to avoid the area due to significant congestion".

NZTA added: "The right lane will remain BLOCKED for some time this afternoon to allow for a complex vehicle recovery.

"Expect up to 15-minute delays in both directions on #SH20. Consider delaying your journey or using an alternative route."