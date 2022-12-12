A truck has crashed on State Highway 2 by Beach Rd. Photo / NZME

A truck with flammable goods has crashed on State Highway 2, near Beach Rd in Katikati.

Police have advised motorists travelling through the town to avoid the area.

A police spokesperson said the truck with flammable goods “rolled” on Main Rd or State Highway 2 and police were alerted just before 5.30pm.

“The road will be closed for some hours,” the spokesperson said. “Diversions will be available.”

The police spokesperson said drivers should expect delays.

They said the truck had rolled on to a parked car, which was unoccupied and there had been no injuries

A Tauranga City Council spokesperson said “major congestion” was forming around the serious crash.

Police and FENZ are onsite, dealing with the flammable goods and working to get the truck removed.

More to come.