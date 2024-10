Police confirmed emergency services are attending a single truck crash on Tirau Rd. Photo / file

A truck has crashed on State Highway 1 in Waikato this morning.

Police confirmed emergency services are attending a single truck crash on Tirau Rd (SH1), Cambridge at 6.11am.

While there are no reports of any serious injuries, the road is blocked and traffic is building, police said.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area if possible, or expect delays.