The crash occurred on Saunders Road off State Highway 1 just after 3.30pm. Photo / NZME

13 May, 2021 03:53 AM Quick Read

The crash occurred on Saunders Road off State Highway 1 just after 3.30pm. Photo / NZME

A truck and train have collided just outside Marton.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Saunders Rd off State Highway 1 just after 3.30pm on Thursday.

A police media team spokesperson said initial indications were that there were some injuries, but the severity was not yet known.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

More to come.