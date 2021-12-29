Truck and trailer crashes into ditch after midnight collision with horse on highway

A truck and trailer crashed into ditch after midnight collision with a horse on State Highway 2, Waipukurau. Photo / NZME

A truck driver has walked away uninjured after hitting a horse on a Hawke's Bay state highway just after midnight on Thursday.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash on State Highway 2, near its intersection with Douglas Rd, Waipukurau, about 12.06am.

The truck and trailer unit had crashed and come to a stop in a ditch.

The horse was "injured" by the impact and the truck driver uninjured, the spokeswoman said.

Police remained at the scene early on Thursday morning.

