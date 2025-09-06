Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Triple fatality: Killer drug driver revealed as gang member acquitted for murder of doctor

By
Investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

In December 2024, Jeremy Capper survived a head-on collision near Taihape but suffered the loss of three friends and his own arm and leg. Video / Mike Scott

The man who killed three people - and left another with life-changing injuries - in a horror crash was previously acquitted of a murder charge following a crime that shocked the nation.

Garth Temokina Thompson, 51, pleaded guilty in the Whanganui District Court on Friday to being under the influence

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save