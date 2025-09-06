The man who killed three people - and left another with life-changing injuries - in a horror crash was previously acquitted of a murder charge following a crime that shocked the nation.
Garth Temokina Thompson, 51, pleaded guilty in the Whanganui District Court on Friday to being under the influenceof methamphetamine “to such an extent as to be incapable” of operating a motor vehicle.
Green was later found guilty of manslaughter, while Thompson was acquitted on the murder charge.
But in 1995, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison on two charges of aggravated robbery; one on the Teppett home and another on one of the elderly man’s neighbour a few days before Teppett’s death.
In November 2012, he was convicted for possession for supply of methamphetamine and sentenced to serve two years and three months in prison.
Three months ago, Teppett’s son, Ross, sent a message to the Sulphur City Motorcycle Club expressing his sorrow that Capper had lost his friends and for the injuries he had suffered.
“Thompson is a seriously damaged human being. I hope he gets a very long sentence for his latest appalling crimes. Please send my very best wishes to Jeremy. I’m so glad he survived that day. I’m sure he will go on to do very good things in this world. Nga mihi Ross Teppett.”
Thompson appeared in front of the Whanganui District Court via a video link on Friday.
Lawyer, Simon Hewson acknowledged the “grief and pain in this matter,” before entering guilty pleas on all charges.
Hewson said Thompson was open to restorative justice.
He was remanded in custody until his sentencing on January 15.
Critically injured, Capper was flown to Wellington hospital from the scene and then on to Hamilton where he was in an induced coma for nearly six weeks.
He describes Thompson as an “oxygen thief”.
“I have nothing to say to him,” he said.
“I feel sad I survived, and my friends didn’t. I feel responsible for leading them into a disaster, but it was out of our control and shouldn’t have happened.”
