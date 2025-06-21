The president of the Sulphur City Motorcycle Club and three of his mates, Lesley Brooks, 46, Luke Shaw and Jacob “Pudding” Coady, both 24, had attended a bike rally in Mangaweka for the Manawatū chapter of the Road Pirates on December 6 last year.
The following day they had just finished breakfast and were heading along SH1 in Utiku near Taihape around 8am when tragedy struck.
Capper was riding with three motorcyclists close behind him when he saw an oncoming black ute.
“It happened so quickly ... I collected the left side of his vehicle, and he collected mine,” Capper said.
He remembers bouncing off the ute, skidding 100m and then briefly blacking out.
“I remember everything: the noise, the sparks, sliding on gravel and seeing the car on its side,” he said.
“There was debris everywhere. I asked a witness, ‘Am I bleeding? Am I missing anything?’. He said, ‘Your foot.’
“I need to have a bath around 3 o’clock in the afternoon before it gets too cold,” he said.
“We are finalising things on our house before we can apply to ACC for funding, so the house is more access-friendly.”
Thompson is due to reappear in the Whanganui District Court on 8 July.
He said when asked by Crown prosecutor for what sentence he would like to see be imposed on Thompson, he replied: “maybe [he] could live like me for the rest of my life”.
“I am battling with life and I can’t even hug my wife anymore.”
