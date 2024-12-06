However, Sestrem said a week later she received a message from Booking.com informing her the rate she had booked using its website was incorrect.

“I was told I would have to pay $100 more per day or cancel the reservation so they could relist it at the increased price,” she told the Herald.

Photo / Rafaella Melo

She said the accommodation went up in price from $286.29 per night to $410.13.

“They offered me a discounted rate of $380, but that was still absurd. The error was not my fault,” Sestrem said.

She messaged the host directly.

“He explained that this had happened with other clients too [and] I could choose to either pay a higher amount or cancel it. So I had no choice but to cancel it,” she said.

“By the time they informed me about the price change, my other accommodation options were no longer available. I ended up booking a less ideal location due to an error that wasn’t mine.”

Sestrem said she had been a Booking.com user for almost 10 years.

“From now on... I will choose a different platform,” she told the Herald.

“I am so disappointed with them for not having a policy to protect loyal customers.”

Photo / 123rf

A Booking.com spokesperson said the company was sorry for her experience.

“In this instance, the property did not have the correct occupancy guest pricing in place on our platform at the time the guest booked their stay,” they said.

“Nevertheless, Booking.com will cover the cost difference for their booking as a gesture of goodwill.”

The company offered this resolution after being approached by the Herald.

