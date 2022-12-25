Trio rescued after dinghy swept nearly a kilometre off Kaikoura Coast

Three boaties have been rescued off the Kaikoura Coast after their dinghy was swept nearly a 1km offshore. Photo / George Heard

Three boaties were rescued this evening after a Christmas Day outing in their dinghy went south and they were swept nearly 1km off the Kaikoura Coast.

A police spokesperson said the trio were seen waving from the water in South Bay at about 5.40pm this evening trying to use oars to get back to shore, but they kept getting swept out by the strong current.

A member of the public saw the dinghy nearly 1km from shore and alerted police.

Thankfully, they were rescued by a recreational vessel and were towed to shore by 6pm.

All occupants on board were wearing life jackets.

The police spokesperson said this was a good reminder that if you get into trouble and are wearing a lifejacket when boating, jet skiing or kayaking - your chances of survival are much greater.

Police would also like to remind people to have two forms of waterproof communication on board, such as mobile phones or marine radio.

They advise to know the weather and local water conditions before you get on the water.