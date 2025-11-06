The rental home on the Port Hills in Nelson sat near the Tāhunanui slump – a large, slow-moving landslide - but the council said there were no known or reported slips on the property that was the focus of the Tenancy Tribunal decision. Photo / Tracy Neal
A couple paid more than $500 a week for a draughty, damp house that was cracked and uneven from being on a hillside slump zone.
Now they’ve won more than $6000 in compensation and damages after renting the Nelson property, which fell short of the Government’s Healthy Homes Standards.
Thiswas despite claims by the landlord that a list of problems had been fixed.
An independent inspector found that the home, in an active slip zone, was damaged enough that it would struggle to meet legal standards.
Brennan said it was evident straight away that there were significant issues with the house.
This should have been apparent to The Rent Shop when it took on the property, despite interior decoration that might have masked some underlying problems.
Alex Watson, chief executive of The Rent Shop, told NZME that lessons had been learned, in various ways, and the case was a reminder to anyone “dragging the chain” on compliance with Healthy Homes Standards.
“Knowing what we know now, there’s no way we would have taken on the property.
“We’ll certainly be tightening our due diligence in light of this,” Watson said.
Landlord thought home was compliant
The landlord, who was overseas, was under the impression the home met the standards, and was surprised to learn areas needed to be rectified.
Barrow set a market rent of $620 a week, based on agency advice, but later reduced it by $100 a week.
This was after the tenants had asked for a reduction of $150 a week, to acknowledge the living conditions, Brennan said.
The tenants claimed the landlord failed to remedy several repair issues within a reasonable timeframe.
Barrow said all repairs notified to him by the property manager had been “approved and carried out without delay”.
Brennan said it was not until November 2024 that some maintenance work was attempted to address some of the issues identified in the second report.
It included repairs to the guttering, which had vegetation growing from it, draught-proofing, confirmation of underfloor insulation, placement of a ground moisture barrier, and roof insulation to be tidied in certain areas.
By that time, the statutory requirement for the premises to be up to the legal standard was well past.
Even after the work done in November, two further third-party reports highlighted ongoing problems, Brennan said.
The tenants’ claim for damages and compensation was made at a separate, final hearing subsequent to the hearing in June to consider retaliatory notice.
Land movement ‘biggest problem’
Brennan said the biggest problem during the tenancy was the consequences of land movement and failures of some fixtures attached to the property.
There were cracks in the exterior plaster cladding as well as some cracking in the concrete foundation. The concrete stairs on the northern side of the property had also cracked and moved significantly.
The report writer said that, given the extent of the movement, it was “seriously doubted” that the dwelling could be made to meet the standard completely, or be maintained to the standard.
“Windows are constantly jamming due to movement, even though dry at the time of inspection,” the report said.
A subsequent Nelson City Council building compliance report backed the findings of the earlier report, but said there were no known or reported slips on the property.
Brennan said the challenges for the owner of a property near or on an active slump zone were accepted.
What was not accepted was that the premises were provided and maintained in a reasonable state of repair when rent was being taken.
“Nor is it accepted the landlord complied with the statutory requirements for Healthy Homes compliance, required by 6 July 2024,” he said.
Brennan found the landlord had failed to comply with the requirements of a section of the law.
He ordered The Rent Shop, as agent for the owner, to pay the tenants $4100 in compensation for failure to maintain the property and $2400 in exemplary damages for breaches of the Healthy Homes Standards.
Brennan said failures were the responsibility of the landlord and the property manager, unless apparent and noted accordingly.
Watson told NZME the order had been paid, mostly by the owner, with the agency chipping in to help.
The agency no longer managed the property, which he understood remained vacant.
