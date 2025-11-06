Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Tribunal orders compensation for tenants of damaged Nelson slump‑zone house

Tracy Neal
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

The rental home on the Port Hills in Nelson sat near the Tāhunanui slump – a large, slow-moving landslide - but the council said there were no known or reported slips on the property that was the focus of the Tenancy Tribunal decision. Photo / Tracy Neal

The rental home on the Port Hills in Nelson sat near the Tāhunanui slump – a large, slow-moving landslide - but the council said there were no known or reported slips on the property that was the focus of the Tenancy Tribunal decision. Photo / Tracy Neal

A couple paid more than $500 a week for a draughty, damp house that was cracked and uneven from being on a hillside slump zone.

Now they’ve won more than $6000 in compensation and damages after renting the Nelson property, which fell short of the Government’s Healthy Homes Standards.

This

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save