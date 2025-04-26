Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Tribesmen member Okusitino Tae released after shooting Killer Beez leader Josh Masters

Jared Savage
By
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Killer Beez founder Josh Masters at a police checkpoint in Ramarama in 2022. He now rides a quad bike having been shot and partially paralysed by his former friend, Tribesmen gang member Okusitino Tae, inset.

Killer Beez founder Josh Masters at a police checkpoint in Ramarama in 2022. He now rides a quad bike having been shot and partially paralysed by his former friend, Tribesmen gang member Okusitino Tae, inset.

  • Senior tribesmen member Okusitino Tae, who shot his former friend Josh Masters in 2019, has been released from prison.
  • Tae’s release comes with strict conditions, including an overnight curfew, drug and alcohol testing, and electronic monitoring.
  • The Parole Board voiced concerns about potential gang retaliation and public safety risks.

A senior member of the Tribesmen who nearly killed the leader of the rival Killer Beez gang has been released from prison despite the ongoing risk of retaliation between the former close friends.

Okusitino Tae shot Josh Masters with a 9mm semiautomatic

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand