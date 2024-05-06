Trial set to begin for Liz Gunn airport assault allegation

Liz Gunn arrives at Manukau District Court ahead of her trial. Photo / Michael Craig

Controversial alternative media personality, anti-vaccination activist and former TVNZ host Liz Gunn is set to stand trial today at the Manukau District Court.

Gunn, 64, will defend allegations of assault, resisting police and wilful trespass stemming from an incident at Auckland Airport in February last year in a judge-alone trial set to last for a few hours.

Also on trial is her cameraman, Jonathan Clark, 50, charged with wilfully trespassing and resisting arrest but not assault.

The charges followed a fracas at the international arrivals terminal where they attempted to film an interview without the permission of airport officials.

Gunn had been attempting to chronicle the arrival into New Zealand of a family kept in lockdown in Tokelau after refusing the Covid-19 vaccine.

The pair arrived at the South Auckland court today greeted by supporters including representatives from the Tokelau family.

She appealed for prayers and visualisations for New Zealand’s future to “come back home to God”.

Liz Gunn and Mike Hosking hosted Breakfast together in 2001 before Gunn quit live on-air.

If convicted, Gunn faces a maximum possible sentence of six months’ imprisonment while Clark faces up to three months.

At an earlier court appearance, Gunn she shouldn’t be treated like a paid journalist - instead like someone there to greet friends only with “a slightly bigger camera”.

She also suggested that she had not properly been verbally trespassed by airport staff before the arrival of police.

At a pre-trial hearing in January, she said she still suffers pain and PTSD from the confrontation almost a year on.

“I often wake between 3 and 5 in the morning - often in agony,” she said.

Liz Gunn is greeted by supporters ahead of today's court appearance. Photo / Michael Craig

“I’ve paid a huge price. I can’t swim, I can’t play tennis, I can’t sleep well and there’s a trauma to it.”

Gunn began presenting the Sunday programme for TVNZ in the early 1990s following a career as a litigation lawyer. She joined Breakfast when it started in 1997 and four years later took over as co-host of the show alongside Mike Hosking, later prompting headlines when she quit live on air. She also hosted a number of shows for Radio New Zealand before leaving in 2016.

More recently, she has garnered a following on social media for her stance against Covid vaccines.

She appeared at the High Court at Auckland in 2022, a prominent supporter of the parents in the high-profile case of Baby W. The parents had sought a court injunction to stop their child from receiving a blood transfusion from anyone who had received the Covid vaccine during a life-saving surgery at Starship Hospital.