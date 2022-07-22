Jasmine Tamara Wilson

A man accused of killing a mother-of-two almost three years ago after she was left critically injured at a hospital emergency department will go on trial on Monday.

Zane Paore Wallace will appear before Justice Jillian Mallon in the High Court at Whanganui for a jury trail, facing a charge of murdering his partner Jasmine Tamara Wilson.

The 30-year-old was left unconscious at Whanganui Hospital's Emergency Department on July 31, 2019. She had suffered serious head injuries and was later transferred to Wellington Hospital, where she died on August 2, 2019.

The police launched a homicide investigation into the death and Wallace was arrested on August 26.

Wallace, who was then aged 28 and initially had name suppression, was charged with Wilson's murder in October.

In a city which has seen its share of violent incidents, including drive-by shootings and killings, the death of the hairdresser, known as Jazz or Jazzy, struck a chord with the community and spurred the organisation of two remembrance vigils.

A balloon tribute to slain Whanganui woman Jasmine Wilson appeared on the city bridge in June 2022. Photo / Bevan Conley.

In the month leading up to the trial, a balloon tribute reading "Justice4Jaz" appeared on the Whanganui City Bridge.

A close friend told Open Justice Jasmine was an incredible friend and a loving mother.

"She'd always be the first to send a message and check in if someone was having a hard time.

"She'd put everyone before herself, no matter who they were or why they were in trouble, she was strong and brave and always stood up for what was right."

Wilson loved her two sons more than anything in the world and was sadly missed, the friend said.

The jury to hear the case will begin being empanelled on Monday morning. The trial is set down for six weeks.