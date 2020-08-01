Trial ferry service from Pukete to central Hamilton set to begin

Waikato river near Fairfield Bridge, Hamilton. Photo / 123RF

By RNZ

Hamilton residents will soon have a new way to get to work - up the Waikato River.

A six month trial of a ferry service from Pukete to central Hamilton - which is backed by the Hamilton City and Waikato Regional Councils - will begin later this month.

The owner of Waikato River Explorer, Darren Mills, said the service was always a long term plan but Covid-19 lockdown brought it forward.

The service will leave Pukete at 7.30am taking 55 minutes and will return leaving from the CBD at 5.20pm taking 30 minutes, he said.

"A nice alternative to sitting in traffic and even if you do catch the bus, it's actually the same duration, it's about 50-55 minutes to catch the bus from Pukete into the city without the 27 stops."

If the trial is successful, the service will be extended with more stops.