Tree jobs take root after cash injection in Wairarapa

A Provincial Growth Fund-backed project by Arb Innovations and Masterton District Council saw 10 people earn full-time jobs. Photo / Supplied

An injection of central Government cash has boosted jobs in Wairarapa, with a $1 million tree pruning project setting up long-term employment.

Masterton District Council scored a seven-figure grant to remove trees from high-risk road edges, and close to power lines.

The money came as part of a $27m post-Covid-19 roading programme from the Provincial Growth Fund.

With contractors asked to work at pace over six months, new recruits hired as part of the requirements for local labour got up to speed quickly to remove high‐risk trees from the district's 800km road network.

The work took place mainly at 18 points in the district's eastern hills, on or close to the busy roads to coastal holiday spots of Riversdale and Castlepoint.

In a report to the council's infrastructure committee, MDC's David Hopman said the project's focus was on local recruitment.

"We provided employment during an uncertain Covid‐19 period and successfully placed workers into roles where they may not have found work.

"In addition to providing employment, we have delivered formally recognised skills, education, and training to the contractors/employees on the project, greatly improving their long‐term employment prospects."

The council contracted a range of specialists for the work.

One of the companies, Arb Innovations, has since taken on some of the trainees full time as part of its new Wairarapa office between Masterton and Carterton.

People who were left jobless after Covid-19 have now completed NZQA level 2 certificates in horticulture and are now employed full time.

They are enrolled in arboriculture apprenticeships, with two working as trainees on the company's contract with electricity distributor Powerco to manage vegetation near power lines.

Richard Wanhill, Arb Innovations' business development manager, said it was an example of a project that was funded appropriately.

He said that allowed the council, contractors and employees valuable time to learn about the demands and conditions of the work.

"Not everyone is going to shine straight away. Some people take time to find their feet. If you give people the time, education and support, you will see them shine."

Masterton's infrastructure committee will discuss the report at a meeting on Wednesday.