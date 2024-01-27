Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Treaty Principles Bill: Mixed messages by coalition Government awful - Heather du Plessis-Allan

Heather du Plessis-Allan
By
4 mins to read
Why would a Government waste Parliament’s time and resources introducing a bill they knew would never become law, asks Heather du Plessis-Allan. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Why would a Government waste Parliament’s time and resources introducing a bill they knew would never become law, asks Heather du Plessis-Allan. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

It’s hard to shake the feeling that some in the coalition Government are playing silly b***ers over Act’s Treaty Principles Bill.

There is now a growing suspicion that the plan is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand