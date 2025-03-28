From left back row, Bodine Jackson Umuroa, Hamiora John Te Moana Bennett, Shem Williams, Kiri Mererina Pini, Mihaka Ratahi, Jahvaun Te Ari Layne, Kevin Allan Isaac Haimona Tunui Bailey, and Witaiawa Robinson were all jailed for the murder of Mitchell Te Kani (inset), when they appeared for sentencing in the High Court at Hamilton this week. Photo / NZ Herald Composite
Eight Mongrel Mob associates have been jailed for their roles in the killing of Mitchell Te Kani, and assaults on his whānau.
About 20 mobsters descended on the whānau homestead property in Tauranga in May 2022.
On the third and final day of sentencing, Justice Andrew Becroft heard about the upbringing of the final six defendants.
Kevin Bailey was “treated like an animal” as a baby, kept in a kennel by his maternal grandmother.
The now 26-year-old went on to eventually be rejected by his maternal family and his father, later becoming homeless, and selling drugs while in primary school in Kawerau.
Now Bailey is one of eight defendants being sentenced this week for his role in the death of Mitchell Te Kani.
All bar one of the group seemed genuinely remorseful for what happened in the driveway of the Te Kani homestead property in Maungatapu Rd on the night of May 14, 2022.
Mitchell was struck on the head with a crowbar by one of approximately 20 gang members who marched up the driveway, barking, yelling, and smashing bottles in retaliation for an assault on one of their members, Bodine Umuroa, about 10 minutes earlier.
Ten Mongrel Mob members and associates were eventually arrested, one was cleared, and nine went through an eight-week trial in the High Court at Hamilton late last year.
Eight were convicted on a variety of charges; Bailey and Shem Williams, both from Gate Pā; Mihaka Ratahi, of Pāpāmoa; Kiri Mereina Pini and Bodine Umuroa, from Parkvale; Hamiora Bennett from Brookfield; Huntly man Jahvaun Te Ari Layne; and Witiawa Robinson from Tauranga.
The jury was hung on the assault charges Samuel Milosi faced, and he was found not guilty of manslaughter.
The rest all successfully defended murder charges, but five were found guilty of Te Kani’s manslaughter. The remaining three were convicted of serious assault charges relating to the victim’s whānau, including his brother, Thomas Te Kani.
The marathon three-day sentencing began on Tuesday with Justice Andrew Becroft listening to five victim impact statements from the Te Kani whānau.
Mahura Te Kani, the oldest of Pini and Thomas Te Kani’s children, brought the courtroom to palpable silence as she sang a waiata.
Before beginning the first of the sentencings, Justice Becroft told the group their actions had “rocked an innocent and law-abiding family to its core”.
“In one sense, they will never recover ... you have left an immeasurable void.
“It was mob violence. Metaphorically and literally.
“It was a descent into the law of the jungle.”
Umuroa, who appeared this week as a shadow of his former self at trial, was jailed for 13 years and three months, while Pini was given nine and a half years jail.
Justice Becroft ordered all defendants to serve a minimum non-parole period of 50%, despite opposition from their lawyers.
Kevin Bailey: ‘The gentle bear’
Bailey was described as an “enigma” and a “paradox” in court.
His counsel, Bill Nabney first addressed his client’s “genuine remorse” and reminded the judge of his police interview in which the 32-year-old said he didn’t blame members of the Te Kani whānau arming themselves when the Mob turned up.
“If I had been in their position, I would have done exactly the same thing,” Ratahi said in 2022.
During his 19 months on EM bail, he remained drug-free and got involved with the Destiny Church and completed their Man-Up programme.
“He’s a father to effectively eight children, and he got to spend time with his children and he got to realise how important they are in his life.
“There have been letters of support commenting on how important he is to the family.
“Being on EM bail is probably one of the best things that has happened to him.”