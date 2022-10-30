Restore Passenger Rail protesters try to submit to the Transport Select Committee from a motorway. Video / Transport and Infrastructure Committee

The Transport Minister will consider meeting with the disruptive protest group Restore Passenger Rail - if they promise to stop blocking highways.

A spokesperson for Michael Wood confirmed to Newstalk ZB a letter had been sent to the protest group, confirming he will speak with them as long as the group agree to stop disrupting traffic.

“The actions from your group over the last three weeks have worked to ignore and undermine significant existing work that is currently underway to improve rail in New Zealand,” the letter read.

“If you cease these deplorable disruptions to commuters across the Wellington transport network, I will be willing to consider a request to meet, as I have done with other rail advocates.”

A response from the Restore Passenger Rail group seen by NZME said they would agree to stop disrupting traffic “in good faith”.

The protests, which have ranged from protesters gluing themselves across Transmission Gully to abseiling down the Mt Victoria Tunnel entrance have caused havoc across the capital for the past six weeks.

They recently tried to join Parliament’s transport select committee to advocate for inter-regional passenger rail, while they blocked State Highway 1 near Johnsonville.

In response, committee chairman Shanan Halbert temporarily closed the public meeting until the committee unanimously decided against allowing the protesters to make a submission while conducting illegal activity.

The three people sitting above the motorway were taken into police custody a short time later.

Restore Passenger Rail have apologised to people for the inconvenience their protests cause - but maintained that what they are fighting for is worth it.

Te Wehi Ratana, a spokesman for the Restore Passenger Rail group, spoke from above the Mt Victoria Tunnel during a protest and called for the Government to immediately restore passenger rail throughout the country.

“I’m up here sounding the alarm for urgent climate action,” he said. “We’re in a climate emergency.”

Rosemary, another spokeswoman for the group, acknowledged it was an “extreme” action but said there wasn’t much time left to combat climate change.

“We want a commitment from the Government that they are going to look seriously at producing transport.”



