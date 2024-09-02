The recently released State of the City report makes it abundantly clear why we need to do this. As noted by multiple commentators, we’re falling behind our international “peer cities” in several key areas, and that has significant implications for the success of not only the city, but all of Aotearoa New Zealand.

Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland stands as our gateway to the world. If we’re to catch up, let alone elbow our way in amongst the leaders, we need to be just as radical as Māui.

Fortunately, the report helpfully identifies the best bait to use: “Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s history, geography and diversity make it highly distinctive among the world’s 10,000 cities.”

In terms of history, there’s the little-known fact that the Pasifika tīpuna of Māori ended the longest ocean migration in human history on the shores of Aotearoa, having successfully navigated their way across the vastness of Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa, the Pacific Ocean. Truly a feat of world-class significance, far exceeding the better known accomplishments of the European sea-farers of the 15th to 18th centuries.

Regarding geography, Tāmaki Makaurau sprawls over seven times as many hills as ancient Rome, each one a volcano with its own rich history. With a coastline of about 1800km and 4000 parks, there is a huge variety of beaches, harbours, forests and trails for all ages to enjoy both passively and actively.

While out on the Hauraki Gulf there are over 50 islands of all shapes and sizes spread across 1.2 million hectares of sparkling blue waters; a Southern Hemisphere equivalent of the famed Greek Islands.

Then there’s the diversity, starting with the fact more Māori and Pasifika people live here than anywhere else in the world. And as noted in the State of the City report:

“The city’s indigenous heritage is a critical part of the fabric of Auckland’s identity, values and narrative. It underpins the city’s accumulated levels of diversity which includes the 4 in 10 Aucklanders who were born overseas. The super-diversity of a city made up of the most rooted, the most recent, and everything in between contributes to a dynamic cultural scene and plays a crucial role in shaping Auckland’s global identity and appeal.”

But is the rest of the world aware of all of these amazing features? Not so much; which brings us back to the bait, and how it’s presented.

Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland has no mega-attraction to capture the world’s attention in the way that our majestic natural scenery has for the past 200 years, our America’s Cup successes have over the past 30 years, the Lord of the Rings movies have in the past 20, and our most successful Olympic team ever did in the past month.

In short, the city needs a Kiwi equivalent of the Sydney Opera House, themed inside and out around our core identity as a nation of voyagers.

The case for this is compelling.

Just read Deloitte’s 2023 report released for the Australian icon’s 50th anniversary that trots out some impressive stats such as A$1.2 billion ($1.3b) contributed to the New South Wales economy in FY23, including A$824 million from tourism alone, with over 10 million visitors a year.

And there is only one place for this hook to be located, and that is on Tāmaki’s waterfront, the “shop window” of our fair city, that important gateway where we welcome over 2 million international visitors annually to their first experience of Aotearoa New Zealand.

Eke Panuku has made a promising start here, with its ambitious plans to remediate the Wynyard Quarter Tank Farm and create Te Ara Tukutuku — the CBD’s largest new park in 100 years, on the shores of the Waitematā.

This will be our equivalent of Sydney’s Barangaroo Reserve, co-designed with mana whenua, with a coastal forest, outdoor classrooms, wharewaka, tidal stairs, waka ramp and an elevated headland — a place where people from far and wide can reconnect with the moana.

The only thing is, such a transformation will cost in the order of $320m, with limited ongoing earning potential to justify such an outlay, especially when the city’s finances are strained almost to breaking point. No billion-dollar annual boost to the city’s economy to be seen here, unfortunately.

Clearly, what’s needed is a world-class attraction within Te Ara Tukutuku, also co-designed with mana whenua, that will draw in millions of visitors over the years from home and abroad, with a hospitality precinct to die for, and stories of attractions across the entirety of this great waka we call Aotearoa.

The perfect candidate is at hand in the form of an evocative waka huia-like building designed by Archimedia architects that was a shortlisted finalist for the 2022 World Architecture Festival.

The LegendNZ Centre is a proposed multimedia museum and exhibition centre for the northern end of Wynyard Point. Image / Archimedia

This stunning six Green Star-rated waka within a waka-themed park would showcase the best of our history, culture, art, design and innovative technologies, educational and business opportunities and yes, our sporting achievements too.

As has been shown around the world, it is top-quality, unique cultural attractions that are the most cost-effective at drawing people into an area and bringing them back, again and again.

And on the days when there’s a stiff sailor’s breeze coming off the Waitematā, those enjoying a walk around Te Ara Tukutuku can head inside to explore the latest of an ever-changing array of static and interactive exhibits, or simply relax in the bustling hospitality area.

This would indeed be a place that is activated 24/7/365, making it a financial boon rather than a millstone for ratepayers and taxpayers to strain under for decades to come.

The ground-level entry to the proposed LegendNZ Centre on Wynyard Point. Image / Archimedia

Now for the hard part. To land this giant fish we’re going to need to all pull together, like Māui’s brothers, and work as one — he waka eke noa!

Mana whenua, residents of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, local and national community, business and political leaders; all those who have a desire to see Aotearoa New Zealand’s voyaging history on display, from state-of-the-art waka hourua guided by celestial navigators on what has been described as the greatest story in the history of human migration, to the latest state-of-the-art waka being launched from Mahia peninsula, heading back to the stars that first brought us here.

And why should a resident of Dunedin, for example, get behind this project at the other end of the country?

It’s because the Nation of Voyagers narrative being celebrated here does, or should, resonate with each and every New Zealander, whether they can trace their whakapapa back to those who sailed here 700 years ago, or because they have journeyed here last week to make a fresh start in a land of opportunity packed with a diverse bunch of clever, creative, competitive, hard-working, innovative and fun-loving people who have a desire to succeed against the odds.

So let’s all bait the hook and go fishing.



