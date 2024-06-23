Trans-exclusionary lesbian group files human rights case against Wellington Pride Festival

A Lava member holding what appears to be a metal pole outside the Michael Fowler Centre at Out in the City. Photo / Jeff Tollan

Representatives from a trans-exclusionary lesbian group have taken legal action against the Wellington Pride Festival after it refused to let the organisation hold a stall at its 2021 gala.

Wellington Pride Festival (WPF) board co-chair Tasmin Prichard said they chose not to allow the stand after the community alerted them to Lesbian Action for Visibility Aotearoa’s (Lava) anti-trans views.

The case was escalated by Lava to the Human Rights Review Tribunal after Human Rights Commission mediation.

Prichard said the festival and Lava had very different views on trans people.

“At the core of it, our organisation believes trans people exist, deserve the same rights as others, and have a place in Pride celebrations. We work hard to put on a bright, colourful festival every March that welcomes thousands of people, whether they’re part of the rainbow community or are whānau and friends.”

Protesters supporting trans people at the 2021 Out in the City event. Photo / Jeff Tollan

Prichard said the festival receives hundreds of applications, so they must be somewhat picky about which stalls are accepted.

“Like every year, in 2021 we focused on stalls that would brighten everyone’s experience of Pride. It’s not always easy, but we welcomed about 9000 visitors at Out in the City 2021, hosted about 80 stalls and received incredibly positive feedback.

“We’re proud to do this mahi for the benefit of our trans and rainbow community, proud to fight this case, and we will see Lava in court.”

According to Lava’s website, the group was told its stall booking had been cancelled as it would make trans people at the event feel unsafe, “because Lava members don’t share the Pride board’s belief that men can become women”.

“Lava complained to the Human Rights Commission and in December 2021 engaged in mediation with the Pride board but no resolution was reached. After seeking advice and taking time to consider all options, Lava decided to submit a claim to the Human Rights Review Tribunal,” the group’s website said.

It alleges the complaint addresses “unlawful discrimination” against the group and other lesbians.

“Lava booked a stall at Out In The City in March 2021 to display the map with the aim of inspiring lesbians and promoting lesbian visibility. When the stall booking was cancelled just four days before the event, Lava requested a meeting to discuss the issues, but received no response from the board.”

Prichard said the group had applied to hold a stall but the application was never accepted.

Marg Curnow and Hilary Oxley are the claimants listed in the case on behalf of Lava.

“This is a positive step for Lava and all women and lesbians in Aotearoa and around the world who are battling to maintain our sex-based right to organise without including men,” Curnow said on the group’s website.

In the same blog post, Oxley said she hoped the case would be inspiring for lesbians and “same-sex attracted women who call themselves non-binary”, enabling wide discussion of this and other issues affecting everyone born female.

The group held a demonstration outside the event and said a lesbian from a stall inside was barred from re-entering and not permitted to return to her stall. Prichard also disputed this.

The Herald approached the tribunal to confirm the case was to be heard next year and a factual summary but no response was provided.

Lava was also contacted but has not responded yet.

Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers social issues including sexual assault, workplace misconduct, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.