Giant Gate Falls on the Milford Track. Photo / SUpplied

A young tramper who died on a solo hike on the Milford Track has been remembered as a talented mathematician.

Police have released the name of the man reported missing on March 28 after he failed to return from a solo expedition to climb the Devils Armchair the day before.

He was Hamish Steven Attenborough, 21, of Milford Sound.

An experienced tramper, he worked for Queenstown company Ultimate Hikes as a lodge attendant at Mitre Peak Lodge.

His body was discovered at Giant Gate Falls on Wednesday, March 30, after an extensive search of the area.

Friend Tom Hanson, of Maryland in the US, formerly of Rangiora, said the news of Attenborough's death came as an "awful shock".

He described his friend as a really nice guy who was quiet but eager to learn about many different things.

The two of them attended a summer school together in Bulgaria to study maths, where Attenborough published a paper.

"I was really excited to see what he was going to achieve in his life. He seemed so full of potential," Hanson said.

Former University of Canterbury mathematics lecturer Liz Ackerley said Attenborough had excelled in the university papers he had taken while still enrolled in his last year at Wakatipu High School.