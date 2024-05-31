Trainstation Te Awamutu New Zealand powerlifting athletes Chloe Jones (from left), Chara Reti, Paula Johnstone and Tracey Karam at the Victoria State Championships in Melbourne, Australia last Sunday.

Trainstation Te Awamutu New Zealand powerlifting athletes Chloe Jones (from left), Chara Reti, Paula Johnstone and Tracey Karam at the Victoria State Championships in Melbourne, Australia last Sunday.

Four athletes from Trainstation Powerlifting in Te Awamutu went to Australia last week to take part in the Victoria State Championships in Melbourne.

Chloe Jones, Chara Reti, Paula Johnstone and Tracey Karam were part of the Global Powerlifting Committee (GPC) New Zealand team of 15 who competed in the championships.

Missing in action were GPC NZ President and Trainstation coach Mike Smith and Justine Miller, who were forced to miss the trip due to illness.

To say the entire New Zealand team and Te Awamutu team represented themselves well is an understatement, Trainstation Powerlifting said.

All finished on the podium with a first-place category win, and Karam set three new New Zealand records.

Karam excelled in this contest, hitting a 20kg increase on her deadlift with a New Zealand record of 180kg.

Jones, nursing an injury, still managed a win in the deadlift only with a great lift, all things considered.

Reti, who had shifted focus to pursue other sports, was enticed back for this show with a short prep but delivered one of the best deadlifts of the day and secured a second-place category win.

Johnstone, back in raw powerlifting for this show, brought her wealth of experience to finish with four New Zealand records, personal bests, and a third-place finish in a very competitive category.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the team, their results, and the lasting reputation they left with the Australians,” Smith said.

Of the entire Kiwi team, the standout athlete was Blenheim’s Cyril Heywood, finishing with several New Zealand records, the highest total of the day at 947.5kgs — one of the highest ever recorded by a Kiwi — first place overall, and an invite to one of the biggest international events next year.

“Heywood is earmarked for significant achievements in international powerlifting, and we will see this evolve sooner rather than later.”

His coach, Richard De Reeper, also competed, clearly won his category and took home first place.

Other Kiwis picking up first place were Erin Rapley and Sophie Booker.

The Kiwis are back in action in early December as they take on an Australian team.

The rest of Team Trainstation are also eyeing up selection, which will be picked from the New Zealand nationals in Te Awamutu in August.