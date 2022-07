Trains across Auckland have been delayed or cancelled after a signal issue at Britomart. Photo / File

Trains across Auckland have been delayed or cancelled after a signal issue at Britomart. Photo / File

All of Auckland's main train lines have been hit by a signal issue at Britomart.

Commuters have been told to expect cancellations or delays on trains on the southern, eastern and western lines.

Delays & cancellations to the Southern, Eastern & Western Train Lines



Expect delays & cancellations to the Southern, Eastern & Western Lines, due to a signal issue at Britomart. All train services are approaching Britomart at a slow speed. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/NMt6bsqrUA — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) July 18, 2022

All trains approaching Britomart are doing so at a slow speed.

Auckland Transport said there would be more updates on the situation to come.