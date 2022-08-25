Train struck by tree on Paekakariki line

The train was on its way to Wellington when it was hit by a tree. Photo / File

A train en route to Wellington was struck by a tree this morning from another moving slip.

The 5am service from Waikanae to the capital was hit somewhere between Plimmerton and Pukerua Bay.

The train was cleared to move forward to Plimmerton, where all passengers disembarked and were also assessed as okay, a Metlink spokesman said.

Due to the increased risk of slips from saturated slopes, there was a temporary speed limit of 40km/h on the track.

Kiwirail is heading to the site to assess any damage and, in the meantime, seven bus replacement services are running along the route.