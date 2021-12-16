Train derails after 'major slip' in Kāpiti

Earlier today, multiple slips blocked traffic in both directions on the main highway between Wellington and Kāpiti. Photo / NZTA

A commuter train has reportedly derailed after a major slip in Kāpiti.

Metlink's Wellington to Waikanae service on the Kāpiti line derailed at 9.30pm between Plimmerton and Pukerua Bay, Stuff reported.

In a statement on its website, Metlink confirmed services had been suspended between Porirua and Waikanae.

"Services on the Kāpiti Line are suspended between Porirua and Waikanae due to a major slip, train services continue to operate between Wellington and Porirua.

"We have sourced a limited number of shuttles for passengers wishing to travel between Porirua and Waikanae however due to an earlier slip on State Highway 59, traffic is heavily congested. We recommend seeking alternative transport where possible and offer our apologies for any inconvenience."

Earlier on Thursday, multiple slips blocked traffic in both directions on the main highway between Wellington and Kāpiti.

Motorists were asked to expected significant delays after a slip came down at Pukerua Bay on State Highway 59 - formally State Highway 1 - at around 1.25pm.

Heavy congestion remained throughout the afternoon, with stop go traffic management put in place at around 4.30.

Waka Kotahi issued an update just before 6pm to say the road was open again in both directions.