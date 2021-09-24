Traffic woes continue in Wellington, delays expected during afternoon commute

A file photo of traffic backed up on SH1. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Traffic woes will continue this afternoon in Wellington, with commuters being warned to expect delays on their way out of the city.

Due to a breakdown of an asphalt plant, roadworks on State Highway 1 were not completed overnight as planned. This led to a stop/go sign being placed on a 75km stretch of road at Mackays Crossing between Paekākāriki and Raumati until traffic could be managed under a 30km/h speed limit.

A Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency spokesperson told the Herald this speed limit will remain in place until the work can be finished overnight – meaning the long delays will continue into the evening.

"We're advising motorists to plan ahead if travelling on SH1 today."