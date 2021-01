A car is blocking an outer lane heading north over the Auckland Harbour Bridge during rush hour. Photo / NZTA

Traffic heading north over Auckland's Harbour Bridge is gridlocked back to spaghetti junction after a breakdown in a middle lane.

Vehicles are gridlocked for several kilometres on SH1 while they wait for a vehicle to be shifted from lane two after it encountered engine problems partway over the bridge.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE, NORTHBOUND - 7:10AM

A breakdown is blocking the middle lane (lane 2 of 3) northbound on the Harbour Bridge currently. Expect delays until cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/eNQSGVijoZ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 25, 2021

The New Zealand Transport Agency warned motorists to expect delays until the lane is cleared.

Southbound lanes into the city are flowing freely at this stage.