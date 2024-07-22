Traffic management boss says industry not to blame for road cone mania

He also took exception to the report claiming road controlling authorities, such as AT, cannot challenge TTM contractors.

Traffic management boss Michael Eremin says the industry is not to blame for road cone maina. Photo / Alex Burton

“This is incorrect. AT reviews and approves every traffic management plan that any company applies for. They have every opportunity to challenge the plan submitted to them for approval. This includes the date range for the proposed work,’ Eremin said.

He said there was a narrative in the media that TTMs charge by the cone when TTMs charge for staff costs and trucks to reach an hourly rate for the job.

“They [cones] are a consumable item to our business and no different than diesel, or insurance, or tyres.

“The number of cones could be hypothetically reduced but it won’t save anyone any money.

“The fact that the mayor, and even the minister of transport, continue to publish commentary around the number of cones correlates to the cost of TTM implies that they are either misinformed or completely ignorant of even the most basic factors surrounding the subject.

“Our staff are facing levels of abuse by the public on site, which has increased exponentially since the misinformation around the TTM industry started hitting the media,” Eremin said.

The mayor disputed Eremin’s comments, saying the independent report, which considered the whole system, found little real oversight of Temporary Traffic Management companies.

“The current costs and disruption imposed by the current system is unacceptable,” he said.

The Herald is seeking comment from Simeon Brown.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has waged a war on road cones. Photo / Michael Craig BTG 10Jun23 - NAG 10Jun23 -

Earlier today, Wayne Brown said the “nonsensical” use of temporary traffic management was hugely frustrating for people.

“Temporary traffic management has gone beyond necessity, which doesn’t make worksites any safer. The loss in productivity to Auckland businesses and households is taking a massive toll on our city financially, but it also causes undue stress.

“It’s embarrassing, and not what you’d expect from a world-class city.”

He questioned the “disturbing lack of understanding of commercial drivers” displayed by NZTA and the Ministry of Transport.

“Only by addressing the commercial drivers can we finally begin to reverse the loss in productivity road cone mania has caused.”

Brown told Newstalk ZB the safety culture was everywhere in New Zealand and these industries were exploiting it.

“I have given direction to Auckland Transport (AT) to start reducing it and they have made some efforts and saved some money,” he said.

The EY report showed, under the direction of Brown, AT had reduced its temporary traffic management spend by $1.27 million since February.

However, Brown said some rules and regulations prevented the acceleration of that process.

So many road cones and so much work to be done. Photo / Dean Purcell

“It’s another case of Wellington passing rules and regulations without understanding the economic impact.”

Early this month, Transport Minister Simeon Brown said road cone use and temporary traffic management was “out of control”.

“Excessive use of road cones and temporary speed limit reductions - sometimes left in place when work is complete - simply increases cost, forces people to slow down, and frustrates drivers,” Brown said.

“In fact, the NZ Transport Agency [NZTA] conducted a review of TTM at 800 maintenance worksites on the state highway network across the country in February and found that 145 of these sites were not needed, showing how out of control the use of road cones and temporary traffic management has become.”

Mayor Brown said the transport minister was picking up on many things he was doing.

“If he wants to fix this and become popular, that’s fine with me, but it’s a thing I have been on since I got in the door.”

Auckland Council spends a reported $145 million a year on road cones and temporary traffic management.